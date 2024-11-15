GHSS Yazali gets first Space Lab in Arunachal Pradesh

YAZALI, 14 Nov: A groundbreaking initiative was launched in Arunachal Pradesh with the inauguration of the state’s first-ever Space Education Lab at Government Higher Secondary School Yazali, by the education minister.

P.D Sona praised the district administration’s pioneering efforts, calling the establishment of the space lab a significant achievement not only for Keyi Panyor but also as a model for the entire state.

He noted that the initiative has paved the way for young minds in the state to explore the wonders of space, setting a positive example for the entire state to follow. The minister emphasized that the new lab would encourage young learners to delve into space exploration and foster scientific curiosity in the region.

Dr. Nilesh Desai, director of SAC/ISRO, who was visiting Arunachal Pradesh for the first time, underscored the importance of exposing young learners to space science. He pointed out that India’s achievements in space exploration are rapidly growing, and exposing students to these fields will play a key role in accelerating the country’s progress.

MLA Toko Tatung also stressed the significance of space science in education, encouraging both students and teachers to make full use of the new lab. He praised Keyi Panyor for setting a strong example of development and progress, despite being a newly formed district.

Earlier, while welcoming the guests, DC Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta highlighted the importance of the Space Lab for the district’s young minds. She described it as a gift from the district administration to students on the eve of Children’s Day and reflected on how her long-held dream of inspiring curiosity and wonder about space had come to fruition for the students. The initiative, she said, would not only educate but also inspire young minds to dream bigger.

The initiative marks a significant step toward advancing space education in the region and was made possible through a collaboration between ISRO Space Tutor and VYOMIKA Space Academy, under the leadership of the deputy commissioner of Keyi Panyor district.

Later the same day, the minister also inaugurated the office of the superintending engineer of the rural works department in Yachuli. The inaugural program was followed by a Chintan Shivir program at GHSS Yazali.

The events were attended by Mutchu Mithi, advisor to the minister of home and education, SP Angad Mehta, education secretary Duly Kamduk and others. (DIPRO)