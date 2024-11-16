Make comprehensive policy on hospital safety

The killing of four people inside the premises of the district hospital in Seppa, East Kameng district, is deeply disturbing. A man identified as Nikam Sangbia went on a dao assault spree, killing four and injuring six others, including senior police officer Minli Geyi. The police must ensure that the harshest punishment is given to the accused. This incident serves as a grim reminder of why hospitals should strengthen their safety and security measures. Adequate security personnel should be stationed at hospitals to ensure the safety of not only the staff but also the patients who come for treatment.

In the Seppa incident, those killed and injured included patients, attendants and hospital staff. Hospitals are highly emotive places where people often lose control of their emotions and resort to violent acts. Numerous cases of hospital staff being attacked by patient attendants have been reported. The government must develop a plan to make hospitals safer. A comprehensive policy should be created, and it should not be a knee-jerk reaction.

The Seppa incident has sent shockwaves across the state, and people are still coming to terms with what happened. Let this tragedy be an eye-opener for everyone. It would be the fittest tribute to the lost souls.