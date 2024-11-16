Mohan takes charge as POWERGRID project director

ITANAGAR, 15 Nov: Burra Vamsi Rama Mohan, an engineering graduate with a post-graduate diploma in management, has assumed the charge as project director of the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) on 13 November. Earlier, Mohan served as OSD (projects) in POWERGRID.

With more than three decades of rich work experience in the power & telecom sectors, Mohan has a distinct experience in project implementation and procurement management.

He has deep insights of the power sector regulatory framework and was the founding member of Regulatory Cell in POWERGRID.

He was also the CEO of POWERGRID Teleservices Limited and was instrumental in telecom business growth and kick starting the works of the first Data Centre of POWERGRID.