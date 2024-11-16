Why deferment of APPSCCE is not a valid request

Editor,

Through your esteemed daily, I would like to shed some light on the ongoing debate regarding whether or not to conduct the APPSCCE 2024 prelims on the 15th of December.

As we see a flood of opinions on the matter daily in this newspaper, one thing that remains common among those opposing the exam is the “month” in which the exam is scheduled. They cite logistics issues, unfairness, and claim that December coincides with their “semester exams.” Enter Mr. Techi Rana, the self-styled “knight in shining armor,” who has championed this cause for them. While I appreciate his efforts, sympathize with those affected, and acknowledge that their point may hold some merit, I do not agree with their stance.

It is my personal opinion that those advocating for the deferment are NOT serious candidates and are NOT fit for the coveted civil services. The APPSC released its exam calendar on the 5th of August, giving candidates ample time to raise concerns then, especially since they knew their semester exams would fall in December. But they did not take action then, perhaps because they were either unaware or not serious enough about their preparations – either of which makes them unfit for a role in public administration.

That said, I would like to clarify that I disagree with Mr. Techi and his team of petitioners primarily for the timing of their campaign. They chose to start this movement when we, the candidates who are pro-December, are at the peak of our anxieties. Had he initiated this campaign three months ago, I might have supported him. As the exam date draws near, we are dealing with mounting stress and panic attacks, and now, to add to this pressure, comes the ongoing debate.

It is my humble request to fellow students: let the exam go ahead smoothly as scheduled, and instead, advocate for the implementation of yearly state civil services examinations. From where I see it, the root cause of this debate and division lies in the inefficiency of the APPSC to conduct exams on a regular, yearly basis.

Similarly, I request the APPSC to kindly start conducting annual examinations and, following the example of the UPSC, release the 2025 exam calendar before the end of this year.

An Aspiring Candidate