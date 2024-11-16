APPSCCE: Many ambiguities and unanswered questions

Editor,

While I appreciate the press note released by APPSC Secretary Parul Mittal on 14/11/2024, reiterating the conduction of the APPSCCE (P)-2024 as scheduled on 15-12-2024, it has only created more confusion among the aspirant community.

As mentioned (and highlighted in the text below in Paragraph 1), the press release is a response to the first representation submitted by me individually (signed only by me on behalf of the deprived aspirants) on 28-10-2024. The APPSC had initially perceived this as an individual and possibly politically motivated representation.

However, as directed by APPSC, I have submitted another JOINT REPRESENTATION with comprehensive supporting documents on 13-11-2024, countersigned by representatives of Rajiv Gandhi University Research Scholars Forum (RGURSF) and Rajiv Gandhi University Students Union (RGUSU), along with signatures of 1,054+ deprived eligible academic candidates for the APPSCCE-2024.

Given this, the following questions arise once again:

By when will the APPSC respond and clarify the Joint Representation submitted by thousands of deprived aspirants and their representatives? How will the APPSC address the representation of 1,054+ students, whose signatures were submitted in hard copy, and their call for equal opportunity, given the APPSC’s stance on “sole representation”? Will the APPSC continue to overlook the 1,054+ representations submitted on 13-11-2024, or will they remain silent? What measures will the APPSC adopt to avoid accountability for their incompetence and mistakes? What measures will the APPSC adopt to ensure justice for the thousands of APPSCCE aspirants studying in various other cities across India? Will the APPSC reach out to all colleges and universities in India where students are undergoing month-long academic exams, with little to no gaps in between, to accommodate the APPSCCE (P)-2024? If so, will the proposed one-day buffer be enough to travel and appear for exams in cities located thousands of kilometers apart, such as Chennai and Itanagar? Will the APPSC justify its adamancy and incompetence, or will it choose to uphold a free, fair, transparent, inclusive, and meritocratic system by postponing the exam by 15-20 days? What steps will the deprived aspirants of APPSCCE-2024 take if their genuine grievances are not addressed? Will Arunachal Pradesh witness another youth and public outcry, leading to street protests and agitation, or will the APPSCCE-2024 become another never-ending legal battle, resulting in a lose-lose situation for all? Will the APPSC take responsibility for the delay that may arise due to a possible legal tussle, or will it continue to divide and rule among aspirants? How does the new APPSC team plan to regain the trust of aspirants and the public of Arunachal Pradesh if they are unable to conduct the state’s most important and prestigious examination under their leadership, especially when 40-50 thousand eligible candidates from Arunachal are deprived due to significant breaches and non-compliance with the gap period rule?

There are already many ambiguities and unanswered questions surrounding the APPSCCE-2024. The frustration and confusion among exam takers are reaching a breaking point.

Only time will tell.

Techi Rana,

Youth Leader & Social Activist