Indian army commemorates 62nd Anniversary of Battle of Nyukmadung

DIRANG, 18 Nov: The 62nd anniversary of the Battle of Nyukmadung was observed by the Indian army with profound emotion and unwavering gratitude at the Nyukmadung War Memorial on Monday. This sacred site, nestled between Dirang and Sela Pass, stands as an enduring symbol of courage and sacrifice, paying homage to the 62 Infantry Brigade, whose bravery on 18 November 1962 etched their names into the nation’s history.

On that fateful day in 1962, amidst harsh terrain and overwhelming odds, the soldiers of the 62 Infantry Brigade, led by Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, stood resolute

against advancing Chinese forces. Though engaged in a tactical withdrawal, they inflicted heavy losses on the enemy, embodying the very essence of valour and patriotism.

The Nyukmadung War Memorial, with its towering 25-foot-tall Chorten, now stands as a hallowed space, a place where stories of unparalleled sacrifice come alive to inspire future generations.

This year’s commemorations brought together the community, youth, and veterans in a heartfelt celebration of unity and heritage. On 17 November, a “Trail of Remembrance” cycling rally was organized which saw the participation of ex-servicemen and soldiers, who journeyed through rugged terrain from the Nyukmadung War Memorial to the Phudung War Memorial. A wreath-laying ceremony for Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, who made the ultimate sacrifice for his nation, was also held.

Local schools hosted sketching and speech competitions to mark the occasion.

On 18 November, a wreath-laying ceremony was organized at the Nyukmadung War Memorial which was attended by veterans, soldiers and families of the martyrs.

A cultural show was also organized on the occasion, according to a Guwahati based Defence PRO release.