Guv reviews health facilities for border villagers

ITANAGAR, 18 Nov: Governor K.T Parnaik visited the Community Health Centre, Mechukha in Shi Yomi district on Monday and reviewed the availability of health facilities for the border villagers.

The Governor emphasized the need for streamlining the supply of lifesaving medicines through quarterly indents by the health centers. He promised to pursue posting medical officers and essential specialists to the health center in Mechukha.

Interacting with the medical officers, nursing officials, and patients in the indoor wards, he exhorted the health officials to render their service with dedication.

The Governor also interacted with the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) at the CHC and advised the female volunteers to act as a bridge between the community and the public health system. He advised them to promote universal immunization, provide referral and escort services for healthcare delivery programmes.

Parnaik proposed nursing training for the ASHAs for skilling and also enhancing their financial remuneration.

The Governor also interacted with Anganwadi workers and advised them to strive for improvement of health and nutrition of children, and support the physical, psychological, and emotional development of children. He stressed on better writing and reading skills and restraining school dropouts among the children.

Committed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Tuberculosis Mukt Bharat,’ the Governor adopted one TB patient from Shi Yom district and handed over a food package to the adopted patient.

He appealed to the officials, business community and well-to-do individuals to adopt TB patients, wherein they have to provide monthly food packages for a short duration of six months only.

The Governor also visited the Government Higher Secondary School, Mechukha and interacted with the education department officials, teachers, and students. He advised the students to prepare themselves for the future, spread positivity and ensure cleanliness. He also advised them to be innovative in their approach and never shy away from any task, whether big or small. (Raj Bhavan)