Kharge seeks President’s intervention, says centre and state failed Manipur

ITANAGAR, 19 Nov: All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday sought the immediate intervention of President Droupadi Murmu to ensure the protection of lives and property in Manipur, amid a fresh wave of ethnic violence in the northeastern state.

In his letter to Murmu, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Kharge wrote, “It has become constitutionally imperative for the President of the Republic of India, as the custodian of our Constitution, to uphold constitutional propriety and immediately intervene to ensure the protection of lives and property of our citizens in Manipur, as enshrined in the Constitution.”

“I am confident that, through your esteemed office’s intervention, the people of Manipur will once again live peacefully in their homes, secure and with dignity,” the AICC chief said in his letter.

Kharge further stated that both the Union government and the Manipur government have completely failed in restoring peace and normalcy in the state over the past 18 months.

He added, “The people of the state have apparently lost confidence in both governments, and reasonably so. With every passing day, the people of Manipur are feeling increasingly insecure on their own soil, having witnessed infants, children, and women being mercilessly killed.”

The letter, a copy of which was made available to the press, continued, “With no relief coming from the involved governments, the people are finding themselves completely isolated and helpless for more than 540 days. Indeed, they have lost their faith in the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister of the state to protect their lives and property.”

Kharge also noted that the country has been inflicted with a grave tragedy of extraordinary proportions due to the unprecedented turmoil in Manipur over the last 18 months.

“The ongoing turmoil has claimed more than 300 lives, including women, children, and even infants. It has displaced nearly a lakh of people, rendering them homeless and forcing them to live in relief camps,” Kharge wrote, adding that the “agony of the people continues unabated.”

The AICC Chief stated that the current situation has severely affected the economy of Manipur, with retail inflation rising to 10%. “This has made life extremely difficult for the people of Manipur. Businesses have shut down, jobs are being lost, professionals have left their homes, essential food items, medicines, and commodities are scarce, national highways have been blocked since May 2023, schools and educational institutions are closed, and internally displaced persons are committing suicide in relief camps. Manipur and its people are suffering silently, which has taken a huge toll on the mental health of the entire population,” the Congress president wrote.

Kharge also pointed out that “since May 2023, despite the demands of the people of Manipur, the Prime Minister has not visited the state. On the other hand, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha has visited Manipur three times in the past 18 months. I, myself, have visited the state during this period. The refusal of the Prime Minister to visit Manipur is beyond anyone’s understanding,” Kharge added.