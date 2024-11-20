Govt to enhance security at hospitals

ITANAGAR, 19 Nov: The state government has listed out a series of measures, including hiring of security personnel from private agencies to provide security at hospitals in the state.

On Tuesday, a high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of home minister Mama Natung to discuss security challenges in hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the state as well as measures to provide security to healthcare employees.

The meeting was held following the aftermath of the recent Seppa district hospital incident, where a man killed four people and injured several others without any provocation.

Natung called for coordinated efforts by all agencies to ensure safety and security of health personnel and patients in hospitals in the state. He said that the state government will soon take necessary measures to enhance security in healthcare facilities in the state.

Health Minister Biyuram Wahge said that a thorough security plan for hospitals will be prepared involving the police department.

It was decided in the meeting that security issues within the hospitals and its premises will be looked after by security personnel hired from private agencies by the health department. The training of these private security personnel will be provided by the police department.

To boost the security, CCTV cameras will be installed in all the hospitals, which will be constantly monitored at the data room and in the police control rooms. Identity of the people entering and exiting the hospitals will be established through biometric system.

Further, wearing of appropriate uniform, name plates/tags by the hospital staff will also be made mandatory. Visitors’ pass will be issued and it will be made mandatory for all.

For overall security, boundary walls will be constructed around all the six general hospitals in the state and police booths will be installed in all these locations to ensure swift action in case of emergency.

Continuous patrolling will also be ensured by SPs of the district at all these locations, especially during high footfall hours.

“All the DCs will be asked to issue orders prohibiting carrying of weapons, including local daos in all public buildings.”

The meeting was attended by top health and police officers, including the health & family welfare commissioner and the health & family welfare secretary and the DGP.