Mahindra’s effort to create employment opportunities for local youths

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 21 Nov: The Centum Foundation working with Mahindra and Mahindra Company on Thursday organized a ceremony at Skill Training Centre at Oyan village in East Siang district and distributed ‘job offer letter’ to 22 selected youths of the area, including Jonai of bordering Assam.

The Foundation earlier conducted a three-month skill training course on mechanical trades in the first phase and offered the job to the trainees after their successful completion of the course.

Attending the ceremony, Oyan ZPM Bimol Lego suggested the youths to join their jobs and work hard to achieve success.

He has appealed to company officials to employ more local youths in skill-based services.

Among others, Sille-Oyan CO Dubom Apang, retired DFO Tashi Mize, public leader Tamat Gamoh, Oyan Gaonburah Basansing Pao, tea planter Prafulla Bori spoke on the occasion and supported Mahindra Company’s initiative for employment of local youths while also imparting skill-training.

Representing the Mahindra Company, its East Zone head, Venu Mandala and Centum Foundation in-charge Manish Sahu assured to continue their efforts for creating more employment avenues for local youths of the region.

Sources informed that the company has already set up 13 skill training centres covering Arunachal Pradesh and other northeastern states as well.