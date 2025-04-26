Corporal Tage Hailyang’s last rite performed

[ Bengia Ajum ]

TAJANG, 25 Apr: The last rite of Corporal Tage Hailyang was performed here – his native village – in Lower Subansiri district on Friday. He was given a full military honour funeral with the Indian Air Force (IAF) giving the gun salute.

Hailyang, who was a corporal in the IAF and was posted in Srinagar, was among the 26 people killed by terrorists on Tuesday in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Hundreds of people from all walks of life attended the last rite. There was a highly emotional atmosphere as everyone bid tearful adieu to late Hailyang. Local MLA Hage Appa, former chief minister Nabam Tuki, Arunachal Pradesh Police IGP Taba Tusar, members of the Ex-Servicemen Association of Lower Subansiri District, and officials of Don Bosco College – the alma mater of late Hailyang – were all present on the occasion and paid tributes to late Hailyang.

Condolence messages were also read out on the occasion. Talking to the media, Tuki expressed deep sadness over the loss of a young life and said that the victim should be given justice. “This is the time for the whole country to stand united. We will support the government’s action and revenge action against Pakistan should be taken,” said Tuki, who is also the president of the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee.

He also raised concern over intelligence failure leading to the Pahalgam massacre.

A team of the Arunachal Civil Society (ACS), led by its chairman Byabang Joram and general secretary Narang Chatung, also paid tributes to late Hailyang during his last rite.

The ACS strongly condemned the cowardly and inhuman act of the terrorists and conveyed deepest condolence to the bereaved family. It appealed to the Centre as well as the state government to take necessary steps to avenge the perpetrators at the highest level.

Hailyang, who was on transfer to the Dibrugarh IAF station from Srinagar, had returned to collect his belongings. His wife, Charo Kamhua, had joined him just a few days ago in Srinagar, and the duo had gone to visit Pahalgam. Tragically, the terrorists shot and killed him in front of his wife.