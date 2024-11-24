SSB prog for students

[ Prem Chetry ]

ZEMITHANG, 23 Nov: In a bid to foster and nurture all-round development, the 67th Bn SSB of Muchut, that has adopted Govt. Upper Primary School (GUPS) in Lumpo, organized games and sports for the students under the Zemithang circle in Tawang district on Saturday.

Dorjee Neema, the headmaster of the school, said, “We are grateful to the 67th Bn SSB, which has adopted our school

and invited our students to participate. They organized various games and sports for the students.”

“The force-civilian relationship has enabled students to excel in various activities of their interest,” he added, noting that the adopter has maintained frequent contact with the school authorities to offer their support.

Commandant 67th Bn SSB, Officer-in-Charge (OIC) Inspector Deepak Kumar assured all possible support whenever needed for the development of the school and the growth of students, both academically and in games and sports.

In return, the students presented a cultural program. Prizes were then distributed to the students by OIC Inspector Kumar in the presence of teachers and all ranks.