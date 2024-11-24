National seminar on traditional knowledge

SEPPA, 23 Nov: Government College here in East Kameng district in collaboration with Assam’s Guwahati-based Heritage Foundation organized a national seminar on the traditional knowledge system of North-East India on 22 and 23 November.

“The seminar celebrated the rich heritage of the traditional knowledge system of the region while addressing the challenges they face in a rapidly modernizing world,” Dr. Robin Hissang, principal, Govt College here said in a release.

It brought together academics, researchers and

community members, fostering meaningful dialogue and reaffirming the importance of safeguarding the traditional knowledge systems of North-East India, the release said.

Tripura University’s Hindi department head prof. Milan Rani Jamatia delivered the keynote address, highlighting the significance of traditional knowledge in cultural preservation.

Dr. Joram Aniya, associate professor at Dera Natung Government College, spoke on the importance of the traditional knowledge system.

Heritage Foundation chairman Jaleswar Brahma also spoke.

The seminar featured several technical sessions on diverse topics, such as “Relevance of the traditional knowledge system of indigenous tribes of Arunachal Pradesh,” “Religious conversions to Christianity: A threat to traditional institutions of priesthood (Nyubu) of the Nyishi tribe of Arunachal Pradesh, with special reference to East Kameng district.”

The discussions also explored the ecological conservation practices in Shergaon village.

The sessions also highlighted the ingenuity of indigenous communities with presentations on topics, like “Living traditions: Indigenous knowledge in Apatani house construction,” “A study on Aji cultivation: A sustainable knowledge system of paddy-cum-fish culture for economic and social prosperity of the Apatani Valley of Arunachal Pradesh in NER India,” and “Bokar samuday ka paramparik ausdhi gyan,” which delved into the traditional medicinal knowledge of the Bokar community, “The declining traditional knowledge system of Nyishi society in Seppa: A post-colonial challenge,” “Discourse of tattooing in Arunachal Pradesh: A historical and cultural narrative.”

Papers on “Tangsa Aadiwasi Lok Nrityaki Darshanikta” and “Indigenous Knowledge System of Arunachal Pradesh with special reference to ritual items of the Nyishi Tribe” were also presented.

These sessions collectively highlighted the ecological wisdom and sustainable practices embedded in the traditional knowledge systems of Arunachal Pradesh.

During the valedictory function, prof. Nabam Nakha Hina of RGU shed light on the pressing challenges in preserving traditional knowledge.