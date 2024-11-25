Governor greets people on Chalo Loku

ITANAGAR, 24 Nov: Governor K.T Parnaik on Sunday greeted the people of the state on the festive occasion of Chalo Loku.

He expressed the hope that the vibrant agricultural festival of the Nocte tribe would inspire a spirit of peace, harmony and brotherhood among all citizens of the state.

In his message, the Governor said that festivals and its celebration in time-honoured traditions are keys to maintaining cultural heritage and nurturing unity among communities.

“Chalo Loku offers a meaningful opportunity to strengthen community bonds and foster goodwill throughout Arunachal Pradesh. The resonating beats of the ‘Tham’ and the sacred rituals of the festival form an essential part of the Nocte tribe’s cultural identity. These cherished traditions unite people, fostering a shared sense of history, values and belonging,” the message read.

“On this joyous occasion, I join with my Nocte brethren in offering prayers to almighty Rang for the socio-cultural and socio-economic prosperity of all,” the Governor said in his message. (Raj Bhavan)