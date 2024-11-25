Waiting for disbursement of salaries

Editor,

I would like to bring attention to a serious issue of administrative mismana-gement and injustice faced by the employees of the Directorate of Elementary Education in Arunachal Pradesh. These employees, including my aunt, who is enduring severe financial hardship, have been repeatedly denied their salaries by the Directorate’s leadership, which includes the Director of Elementary Education, the Secretary of Education, and the Commissioner of Education, all of whom seem complicit in this neglect.

For the past year, my aunt, a dedicated employee of the Directorate, has not received her salary on time, causing her to default on several personal financial commitments, such as insurance premiums and bank loans, through no fault of her own. This issue extends to the entire staff, including the Joint Directors, Deputy Directors, and other employees, and as of today, November 23, 2024, no one has received their due salary.

It is shocking and appalling that the Directorate of Elementary Education, one of the largest departments in the state, has been unable to secure the necessary financial concurrence from the Finance Department to release salaries. In fact, this department seems to be the only one in the state that has failed to secure financial approval despite repeated requests.

Even more troubling is the issue of illegal appointments within the Directorate, leading to the department’s reluctance to disclose the exact number of employees or the total number of individuals drawing salaries. The Finance Department, understandably, is hesitant to approve payments without clarity on these irregularities.

The situation is dire, with employees, struggling to meet basic needs, being forced to borrow money from neighbors to buy food. Despite being fully aware of this dire situation, the department’s leadership has shown little interest in resolving the problem, focusing only on adminis-trative paperwork instead of taking concrete action.

This callousness and incompetence are unacceptable. The Directorate of Elementary Education plays a crucial role in shaping the future of our children through primary education, and its well-being should be a priority for the state government. I urge the Chief Secretary and the Minister for Education to intervene immediately. The Commissioner of Education and the Secretary of Education should be held accountable. A senior IAS officer or an experienced APPSC officer should be appointed to restore efficiency and credibility to this vital department.

I write this letter not only because of the hardships faced by the employees but also because they fear retaliation and harassment from supporters of the current leadership. They have no avenue to voice their concerns, and it is time for the government to act swiftly to protect the interests of these employees and safeguard the future of our children.

Tanguso Toiman

Itanagar,

Arunachal Pradesh