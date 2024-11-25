Godfathers of student politics

Editor,

I am writing to express my concern over the incident that occurred at Siddhartha Hall recently, which was a shameful event in the context of student elections, such as the ANSU election. There was a clash between the police and student supporters, with stones and glass bottles being thrown on the highway and in public places. Even gas was used. This all happened in front of the common public. At one point, police officers chased student supporters on the highway, which is deeply embarrassing for a student leader election.

This violence was fueled by political involvement from powerful politicians. Otherwise, students could not have afforded such large sums of money for election campaigns. The influx of money created clashes between student leaders.

Student leader elections, such as those for AAPSU, ANSU, ANES, AASU, ATSU, AGSU, etc., are meant to focus on student welfare, not political battles. If we examine the ages of many candidates, most are between 35 and 45 years old. How can such overage individuals be considered students, and how can they be elected as student leaders?

In earlier decades, such as the 80s and 90s, it was more common for students to be older due to late school enrollments or lack of parental awareness. However, today, most postgraduate students are under 25, with some being under 30. At this age, students are intellectually capable and more suited for leadership roles.

If we set an age limit of 30 for student elections, most of the current candidates would automatically be disqualified, and students would be able to focus more on their education and welfare.

We need student leaders who genuinely focus on student welfare, not those who engage in electoral clashes or benefit from vast amounts of money. Many candidates over 30 are active in elections, spending large sums of money, often with the backing of political “godfathers.”

True student leaders should motivate their peers by excelling in their studies and working for the betterment of students, leading them in the right direction.

Public Opinion