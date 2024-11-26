Karken premiers at IFFI

ITANAGAR, 25 Nov: Karken, a Galo feature film, had its premiere at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on Friday, 22 November.

The red carpet ceremony was attended by the film’s director Nending Loder; Nyago Ete, the director of photography; Dikto Kare, the line producer; and Prithul Kumar, the producer and managing director of the National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC).

The premiere was followed by a press conference alongside other Indian Panorama films, Batto ka Bulbula and Jigarthanda Double X, as informed in a statement.

Director and actor Nending Loder said, “This film is about redemption and finding one’s own voice.” The director of photography, Nyago Ete, spoke about the challenges of shooting in a single location.

Karken was edited by Lodam Gongo, an alumnus of FTII, Pune.

Director Nending Loder thanked the entire cast and crew for making the film possible and also expressed gratitude to NFDC for believing in the script and supporting the project.

The IFFI, which began on 20 November, will run until 28th November in Goa.