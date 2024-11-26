APFA and JA Football Private Ltd sign MoU for development of football in Arunachal

NAMSAI, 25 Nov: Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the John Abraham-owned JA Football Private Limited that runs the North East United FC (NEUFC) for development of football in the state.

The MoU was signed by Chief Minister Pema Khandu as president of APFA, and John Abraham here on Monday afternoon. All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey was also present.

As per the MoU, NEUFC will provide services, like “player identification, grassroots football schools that will include coaching, nutritional and fitness expertise, intermediate and advanced level curriculums, youth academy, Arunachal Pradesh Youth Premier League technical expertise and coach education.”

On its part, APFA will provide infrastructure, technical, medical and logistical supports for successful implementation of the services.

The MoU is for five years from the date of signing.

Khandu lauded John Abraham for extending his club’s expertise to handhold football enthusiasts of the state and nurture young talents.

Asserting that Arunachal Pradesh youths have immense talent in soccer, he assured that NEUFC will not regret the decision.

“Our youths have immense talent. If we catch them young and train them from their early years, we are confident to produce world class players from our state,” the Chief Minister said.

Khandu termed the event a milestone in the history of soccer in the state and congratulated his APFA colleagues for achieving it.

Abraham assured that his club will give its best in scouting, nurturing and training young talents, which he said, will be immensely available in Arunachal Pradesh. (CM’s PR Cell)