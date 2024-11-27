7th Edition of MTB-Tawang concludes

TAWANG, 26 Nov: The 7th Edition of MTB (Mountain Bike)-Tawang, one of the most popular and challenging mountain biking events in the country, concluded on Tuesday, drawing enthusiastic participation from national and international cyclists.

Organized by the Arunachal Cycling Association under the aegis of the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) and sponsored by the department of youth affairs, the event showcased the spirit of mountain biking amidst the stunning landscapes of Tawang.

Recognized as part of the CFI’s calendar championship, the competition aimed to promote cycling at the grassroots level and nurture future Olympians in the sport.

The event kicked off with a flag-off ceremony on Monday, attended by superintendent of police, Tawang, D.W. Thongon, who emphasized the importance of adhering to safety protocols.

Cyclists navigated challenging terrains, demonstrating remarkable skill, endurance and determination.

The competition served as a platform to promote health, tourism and sportsmanship further enhancing Tawang’s reputation as a global adventure sports destination.

Results Summary

Day 1

Category: Men Elite XCO

# 1st: Kushiman Gharti (Army Adventure Wing)

# 2nd: Tsewang Norboo (Leh, Ladakh)

# 3rd: Khariksing Adonis Tangpu (Manipur)

Category: Men Junior XCO

# 1st: Thotmachan Awungshi (Manipur)

# 2nd: Dhananjay S.T. (Karnataka)

# 3rd: Laa Tam (Arunachal Pradesh)

Category: Women Elite XCO

# 1st: Star Narzary (Karnataka)

# 2nd: Pavitra K. (Karnataka)

# 3rd: Indra Kumari Tamang (Nepal)

Category: Sub Junior Boys XCO

# 1st: Dip Sagar Tamang (Nepal)

# 2nd: Lijum Ete (Arunachal Pradesh)

# 3rd: Lobsang Tsering (Arunachal Pradesh)

Day 2 Results:

Category: Men Elite Team of Two

# 1st: Kushiman Gharti & Tsewang Norboo

# 2nd: Khariksing Adonis Tangpu & Ronel Khundrakpam

# 3rd: Charit Gowda & Lambormi Phawa

Category: Men Junior Team of Two

# 1st: Dhananjay S.T. & Thotmachan Awungshi

# 2nd: Dennis Hangu & Riboklang Lyingdoh Longlait

# 3rd: Laa Tam & Aita Linggi

Category: Sub Junior Boys Team of Two

# 1st: Semmang Limbu & Dip Sagar Tamang

# 2nd: Lijum Ete & Lobsang Tsering

# 3rd: Nyalo Israel Kado & Nabam Dicos

The closing ceremony of the event was attended by Brigadier V.S. Rajput, Commander, 190 Mountain Brigade and Dr. Rinchin Neema, president of the Tawang District Olympic Association.