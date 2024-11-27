TYC team embarks on bike rally to gather support for Tibet’s cause

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 26 Nov: A team of 11 bikers and four volunteers of Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) embarked on a motorcycle rally to garner support and create awareness for Tibet’s freedom.

The rally was flagged from Bum-la Pass in Indo-Tibet border on 22 November by Bharat Tibet Sahyog Manch national general secretary Pankaj Goya. It will cover approximately 15000 km,

passing through 22 states and a union territory.

The team arrived here in West Kameng district on Tuesday evening and went to the historic Khenzimane in Zemithang circle, the place where the 14th Dalai Lama set his feet during his escape from Tibet in 1959.

“The primary objective of the rally is to expose the atrocities committed by the Communist China in Tibet and to oppose its illegitimate rule,” TYC president Gonpo Dondup, said.

“We seek to draw the attention of the international community towards the ongoing cultural genocide in Tibet, where China is implementing hard-line policies designed to systematically eradicate Tibetan culture and identity,” Dondup said.

“These policies include forced enrolment of Tibetan children in colonial-style boarding schools, restricting access to educational activities related to Tibetan culture, and imprisoning teachers and individuals, who strive to preserve the Tibetan language,” he said.

“Additionally, the forced closure of Tibetan schools and monastic institutions poses a significant threat to the preservation of Tibetan culture, language, and spiritual heritage. This blatant violation of rights and freedoms serves as a stark reminder of the Chinese government’s relentless efforts to suppress Tibetan identity,” he said, and called upon the international community to exert pressure on China to stop its unlawful activities aimed at erasing Tibetan culture, and to respect the rights of the Tibetan people.

He said that for thousands of years, Tibet existed as an independent country, maintaining harmonious relationships with its neighbouring countries. However, following the unfortunate occupation of Tibet by the People’s Republic of China in 1959, the historically peaceful Indo-Tibet border was shattered, Dondup said.

He further urged the Indian government to adopt a resolution that supports the independent status of Tibet and recognise the historical Indo-Tibet border.

“In recent years, the Chinese government has intensified the exploitation of Tibet’s rich mineral resources under the guise of developmental projects, endangering the environment of the Tibetan Plateau and threatening the survival of historically significant sites and monasteries. The damming projects on the Drichu River and other rivers in Tibet will have devastating implications on Tibetans and downstream countries. The massive damming initiatives and nuclear production, combined with the dumping of nuclear wastes and reckless development policies, are wreaking havoc on Tibet’s environment, subsequently contributing to ecological imbalance worldwide,” he added.

During the course of the rally, the bikers will visit Tibetan winter markets across India to create awareness about the ongoing cultural genocide perpetrated by China in Tibet as well as the importance of staying united against China. They will also engage with the members of parliament, members of the legislative assemblies, Tibet Support Groups and media, while also raising awareness among the Indian populace on the critical issues facing Tibet today.