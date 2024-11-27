Ten arrested in ANSU election violence, several injured

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 26 Nov: The Itanagar police have apprehended 10 individuals in connection with the violence that took place outside Siddhartha Hall on Monday night, following the completion of the voting process for the All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) election. The police have also launched a manhunt to arrest the assailants who opened fire during the clash. Sameer Doka, Shankar Doka, Dolo Doka, Tadar Tabo and Hite Gyadi were injured in the clash, with Hite Gyadi’s condition reported to be serious.

The violence began when outgoing ANSU president Nabam Dodum was leaving the election venue after casting his vote.

SP Itanagar Rohit Rajbir Singh informed that the identification of those involved in the violence is ongoing, and no one will be spared. “The violent clash erupted between supporters of Lezen Gyadi and Ashok Doka when the latter’s supporters attempted to assault Nabam Dodum. The confrontation escalated with the use of sharp weapons and lathis, injuring five individuals,” said the SP. He further mentioned that supporters from both groups used guns and fired, but no one was injured by the gunshots.

The police brought the situation under control by resorting to lathi charges and firing tear gas to disperse the violent mob. Stones were thrown from all directions, and several police personnel were also injured, along with the supporters. When the injured were brought to the RKM hospital, a clash between the two groups erupted again in the hospital parking lot, causing many, including the injured, to flee.

The police have recovered two live rounds and one spent shell (KF 7.65). The SP confirmed that they have registered a suo motu FIR No. 42/24 under relevant sections of the BNS and Arms Act. He also added that the police are in the process of getting an FIR registered by Hite Gyadi, who sustained grievous injuries during the violent clash.

It was reported that no magistrates were present at the time of the incident. “There was complete chaos. There was a lack of leadership from the administrative side. It took some time to bring the situation under control,” said an onlooker who was present at the scene. When contacted to verify the claim of the absence of magistrates, ICR deputy commissioner Talo Potom did not respond to WhatsApp messages and calls from this reporter.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu strongly condemned the violence, calling it a “shameful act.” He said, “Because of a few people, society is being blamed, which is not right.” The CM also informed that he had spoken to SP Itanagar and directed him to take strict action as per the law.

At the time of filing this report, the counting of votes for the ANSU election was proceeding peacefully.