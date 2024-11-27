PAP’s Forum calls for halting of Etalin Hydroelectric Project

[ Karyir Riba ]

ANINI, 26 Nov: Youth Project Affected People Forum (YPAPF) – the youth wing of the Project Affected People Forum (PAPF), has called for putting an immediate halt on any kind of construction work, tendering, or large-scale project activities with regards to the 3097MW Etalin Hydroelectric Project (EHP), and the 680MW Athunli Hydroelectric Project.

The YPAF, consisting of youth belonging to the communities impacted by the EHP, has written to the Project Head, SJVN, regarding the matter and have mentioned that the aforementioned activities must not take place until the issue of delay in compensation is addressed.

They informed, “The EHP was approved in the year 2015 and the project affected communities were promised a compensation for the land and resources taken from us for the EHP. Despite passage of several years and repeated assurances, the promised compensation has not been disbursed to the PAFs till date. This delay has left many in a state of continued deprivation, severely hampering our ability to pursue alternate livelihoods or engage in any development activities. Even as rightful owners, we have been unable to make use of these opportunities or reclaim any semblance of economic independence. This situation has stifled the growth and well-being of our communities. The continued delay in compensation has led to significant hardship for our people.”

The YPAF also said, “It is ironic that the SJVN is now calling for a public hearing for the Athunli Hydroelectric Project. We, the public of the area, vehemently oppose this hearing for the simple reason that the construction company has not shown any interest in solving the compensation issue of the Etalin HP, leaving the PAFs dangling since so many years. Instead of calling for this public hearing they should set by example that they are true to their word by first solving the pending compensation issue of the Etalin HP.”