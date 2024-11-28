PHE workers union announces three-day tool-down strike

ITANAGAR, 27 Nov: The All Arunachal Pradesh Public Health Engineering & Water Supply Department Workers Union has announced a three-day tool-down strike from December 5 to 7, if their demands are not met by the state government.

This was informed by the union’s president, Tadar Dowa, during a press conference held at the Arunachal Press Club on Wednesday.

Tadar stated that 5,693 posts in Group B and C, including MTS, are still pending regularization. He added that many employees, who have been serving for over 30 to 40 years, have not been regularized or promoted.

He said that contingency and contractual workers who have been serving for more than 15 years in the department should be regularized based on seniority. He pointed out that while workers in other departments are being regularized, the PHE department has failed to take similar action.

The union also called for the creation of posts for contingency and W/C workers in the Public Health Engineering & Water Supply department.

The union stated, “Contractual, contingency, and casual workers are equally important in building the state and the nation as a whole.”

Earlier, the union had appealed to the Minister of PHED & WS for the implementation of a one-time regularization for all casual staff based on seniority, specifically for those with 15 years of service.

Tadar also mentioned, “The majority of casual staffs have been deprived of receiving any benefits from their jobs since they joined.”

The union has urged the state government to address their demands. Tadar further stated that an ultimatum was issued to the state government on June 24 this year, but there has been no visible response so far.

The union has also requested support from all trade unions for their cause.