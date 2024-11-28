Six athletes without accommodation in Delhi

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 27 Nov: Six athletes were reportedly deprived of rooms at the Arunachal Bhawan in New Delhi after participating in the World Cup Final 2024 in Hand-to-Hand Fighting, which was held from November 19 to 24 in Kazakhstan. This claim was made by Coach Tassar Tite, who represented the Indian team.

In a video, Tite stated, “Despite our multiple attempts to secure rooms at the Arunachal Bhawan in Delhi, we were unable to get any. We wrote a letter requesting rooms to Union Minister and MP Kiren Rijiju and State Cabinet Minister Balo Raja, but it didn’t work.”

Tite further expressed frustration, saying, “We haven’t been allotted a single room in Arunachal Bhawan. Somehow, we managed to get one room in a guest house, but it has to accommodate seven people.” He added, “It’s a pitiable scene to see my athletes in such miserable conditions, with many of them carrying heavy sports equipment and baggage. I feel like crying,” Tite said, visibly distressed as he recorded the video himself.

The Indian team in hand-to-hand fighting won two bronze medals at the World Cup Final in Astana, Kazakhstan. The six athletes from Arunachal Pradesh who participated in the event are Likha Tamin, Bamang Losik, Jaanson Takha Tassar, Langpu Takio Maru, Byabang Sakap and Bamang Tabang.

The event was organized by the National Hand-to-Hand Association of Kazakhstan and the International Hand-to-Hand Federation.

Meanwhile, director of sports Tadar Appa stated that he had not received any complaints or grievances regarding the non-issuance of rooms at Arunachal Bhawan. He added that had he been informed of the issue, he would have arranged for the necessary accommodations.