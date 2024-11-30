Vice President Dhankhar to visit Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 29 Nov: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday for a one-day trip to attend the convocation of Rajiv Gandhi University in the state, an official said here.

Dhankhar is also scheduled to address a special session of the eighth legislative assembly of the northeastern state before returning to the national capital, he said.

During the visit, the vice president will attend the 22nd convocation of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) for the 2023-24 academic session.

Dhankhar had last visited Arunachal in February this year to participate in the Statehood Day celebrations. (PTI)