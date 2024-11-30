ACDSU intervenes to combat illegal cardamom trade in Namdapha Nat’l Park

Correspondent

MIAO, 29 Nov: The All Changlang District Students’Union (ACDSU) has garnered attention for its decisive action against three pickup trucks allegedly transporting illegally cultivated cardamom from the Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve here in Changlang district.

Acting on complaints of unauthorised cultivation and transportation, ACDSU members intercepted the vehicles, which bore Assam and Arunachal registration numbers, to verify the origin of the cardamom. They also checked for mandatory authorisation letters signed by the extra assistant commissioner or circle officer, as required by the deputy commissioner of Changlang – documents that were notably absent.

Despite the ACDSU’s efforts to uphold legal directives, their actions were met with criticism from certain groups, which accused the union of overstepping its authority. Some media reports amplified the controversy, portraying the intervention as unwarranted and the truck operators as victims.

However, ACDSU sources revealed that the group criticising the union may have vested interests, as they are allegedly key beneficiaries of the illegal cardamom trade.

ACDSU general secretary Ajit Thangching defended the union’s actions, stating, “Our intervention was in accordance with the DC’s directives to curb illegal activities threatening the park’s ecological integrity.”

Thangching dismissed the accusations as baseless attempts to discredit the union’s efforts.

Following the incident, the field director of the Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve issued a directive banning the transportation of cardamom from the park without proper documentation. The order also empowered forest officials to confiscate illegally sourced produce under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

The DC’s guidelines require cultivators to secure certification from the circle officer of Vijaynagar, verifying that the cardamom is sourced outside the park’s core area. This measure is part of a broader initiative to combat illegal cultivation and protect one of India’s most critical biodiversity hotspots.

The ACDSU’s actions have been praised by conservationists and local community members who support stricter enforcement of environmental laws. However, the incident highlights the ongoing challenges in combating illegal activities within ecologically sensitive zones.

ACDSU president reaffirmed the union’s commitment to protecting Namdapha, stating, “We will fight tirelessly to prevent illegal encroachment and ensure the preservation of the park’s ecological balance for future generations.”

This incident underscores the pressing need for enhanced collaboration between local communities, enforcement authorities, and conservation organisations to address environmental violations effectively and safeguard fragile ecosystems like Namdapha.