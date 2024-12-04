HMSI forays into electric mobility segment

BENGALURU, 3 Dec: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) ushered into the next era of mobility with the introduction of ‘ACTIVA e:’ and ‘QC1’ in the electric vehicle segment.

The unveiling of the iconic Activa brand in an all-new electrified avatar along with the QC1 on 27 November here in Karnataka marks a pivotal moment in the brand’s commitment to sustainable mobility in India. Bookings for the same will begin on 1 January, 2025, and deliveries will commence from February 2025 onwards.

Introducing Honda’s maiden EVs for the Indian market, HMSI managing director cum CEO Tsutsumu Otani said, “Today is a very significant day as HMSI steps into the electric mobility space. The introduction of ACTIVA e: and QC1 marks a defining step in our commitment to sustainable mobility in India.”

Otani further said that this is a milestone moment in Honda’s journey to electrification. “With every step forward, we are focused on building a future that is safer, more sustainable and meets the evolving needs of our society.”

The all-new ACTIVA e is a groundbreaking step into the world of electric mobility, all while staying true to the brand’s iconic legacy. The ACTIVA e’s design blends the beloved Activa silhouette with modern, sophisticated elements, giving it a fresh yet familiar look that speaks about both tradition & innovation.

On the other hand, the new Honda QC1 is a personal mobility solution that combines fluidic design and sophisticated engineering. Its seamless styling symbolizes elegance with its smooth body lines flowing across the surface, said an HMSI release.