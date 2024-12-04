KVK team demonstrates potato plantation method

KANUBARI, 3 Nov: A team of the Longding KVK demonstrated potato plantation method in the field of Rolem Tingkhatra of Olingtong in Mopakhat on Tuesday.

KVK Head (i/c) A Kirankumar Singh demonstrated how the plots are to be made in proper orientation, keeping in view the slope and sunshine direction. Singh also observed the suitability and feasibility of the field for vegetable crop production as the area is on the riverside.

He handed over seeds of toria under the FLD on oilseeds to Tingkhatra.

Plant protection scientist Dr Deep Narayan Mishra suggested to the farmers to use organic pesticides and insecticides to protect crops from cutworms, red ants and other insects.

Horticulture scientist Vikas suggested to them to grow French bean, radish and onion in the proper manner for maximum benefit.