Tasing assures welfare of motor transport drivers, workers

PASIGHAT, 3 Dec: Transport Minister Ojing Tasing on Tuesday assured all possible support to motor transport drivers and workers for their welfare and for strengthening the public transport infrastructure and amenities in the state in view of the growing needs.

Addressing a large gathering of district federal units members of the AAPPTF from 19 districts and delegates from the All Assam Transport Federation on the occasion of the AAPPTF’s 24th foundation day celebration at Giddi Notko here, Tasing lauded their invaluable contributions to the socioeconomic growth of the state and the nation.

The mister responded positively to a six-point memorandum submitted by All Arunachal Pradesh Public Transport Federation (AAPPTF) president Dobing Sonam.

The demands include creation of an Arunachal Pradesh Motor Transport Workers’ Welfare Board;grant of fund for activities like conducting road safety and traffic rules awareness campaigns; and construction of a permanent Tata Mobile stand in Pasighat.

Entrepreneur Niraj Sharma spoke about the contribution of public transport in accelerating the economic growth of the state.

Local MLA Tapi Darang said that the district administration would look into the matter of constructing a permanent Tata Mobile parking stand in Pasighat on priority.

East Siang DC Tayi Taggu urged the drivers to show hospitality to tourists and the general public.

Former MLA Kaling Moyong, District Transport Officer, Marik Loyi, and the AAPPTF’s East Siang unit president Tabiram Moyong were also present on the occasion. (DIPRO)