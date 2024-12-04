Palden Lhamo ritual revived after 3 decades

[ Prem Chetry ]

DIRANG, 3 Nov: The Dirang Village Council (DVC) has revived the ritual of Palden Lhamo after nearly three decades at the historic Dirang Dzong in West Kameng district.

Citing the historic and religious significance of the ritual, DVC chairman Tsering Dorjee said, “Almost after 27 we have revived the annual ritual of Palden Lhamo in the Dzong.”

He said that one of the portions of the dzong, the fort,was damaged, and “we had to shift the idol from its altar for its safety. Since then, the annual ritual had been interrupted.”

It is a three-day annual ritual that falls in the month of October. Palden Lhamo, also known as Shri Devi, is a powerful and revered female deity, and is considered a protector of the Buddhist faith, a fierce guardian of the dharma, and a wrathful emanation of the goddess Tara.

It was during the visit of Nechung, the oracle of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama last year in 2023, who advised the DVC to resume the annual ritual to yield peace, prosperity and protection in the region.

“Now we are working on the complete restoration of this historic dzong, which is more than two centuries old, along with the spiritual importance, it is our effort to uphold the cultural and historical dignity of the region,” Dorjee added.