Nabam Vivek elected PPA president, to seek 371 (H) modification

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 6 Dec: Doimukh MLA Nabam Vivek was on Friday elected unopposed as the new president of the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA). Vivek succeeds Kahfa Bengia.

Senior leader of the party, Kamen Ringu, was re-elected as the chairman of the party’s Central Working Committee for the 2024-27 session.

PPA, the state’s first regional party, was formed in 1977.

Speaking to the media, Vivek said, “This is a huge responsibility for me. I will try to take forward this party with integrity, transparency, and in the spirit of teamwork.”

He said that he would rectify the constitution of the PPA first by consulting with all the decision-makers of the PPA. “It is important to have a strong constitution for a regional party,” he said, and stressed on modification of Article 371 (H), saying that he would continue to put forward this to the government both inside and outside the assembly “because it is important for all to bring this at par with Article 371 A.”

On Friday, a resolution was passed to form a constitutional regional committee to review the party’s constitution.

“Under my leadership, we will take this party in a democratic spirit, in line with the regional aspiration,for the welfare of the tribals of the state while going hand in hand with the present government, the North East Democratic Alliance and the government at the Centre,” Vivek said.

He added: “Besides being a regional party, we are supporting this government. However, we will not compromise on our core values and not leave the core ideology of the party. We will focus on whatever developmental work needs to be done for the tribal people of the state.”

He said also that the party would keep offering suggestions and opinions, “based on whatever issues come forward in the government.”