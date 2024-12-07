TRIHMS to protest after dao attack

ITANAGAR, 6 Dec: Following an attack on the parked car of a TRIHMS faculty member with a dao on Friday morning, the TRIHMS Faculty Association will hold a protest on Saturday morning.

The vehicle was in neutral gear, as required for standard healthcare provider parking, when the attack happened. The attack raises serious concerns about the safety and security of doctors and other staff, it said, adding that this constitutes a threat to the safety of healthcare workers. Fortunately, no physical harm was done, it said.

The association further highlighted the breach of security at the TRIHMS. In a letter to the chief medical superintendent, the association reminded that the safety and security of hospital staff are mandated under the Arunachal Pradesh Protection of Medical Service Personnel and Medical Service Institutions Act, 2019.

The association also expressed concern that the attack occurred shortly after the recent “Seppa district hospital” massacre, in which a dao-wielding miscreant went on a killing spree within the hospital premises.

The association proposed several measures, including parking spaces for hospital staff with 24/7 security, security checks at the main vehicle entry and exit points for machetes and other weapons, and that guards to be stationed at all designated doors and gates at all times. It also called for a ban on individuals with a history of physical violence against medical staff from entering the hospital premises for a stipulated period, as per the law.

The association called for immediate enhancement of security measures to prevent any untoward incidents. It also noted that the attacker has yet to be identified.