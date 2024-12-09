Clean up your own backyard first

Editor,

Kudos to Tana Likha for the letter titled ‘Beef is just food’ (The Arunachal Times, 6 December).

It is indeed a matter of utmost shame and disgrace that in this secular multi-religious land of diversities, even the Constitution of which ensures equality in practice of all faiths, how bizarrely the dietary rights of certain communities can be infringed upon. The less said about the cold-blooded murder of innocents (like Mohammad Akhlaque Junaid Pehlu Khan Tabrez Ansari Sabir Mallik), just on the allegation of consuming/transporting beef/gomata the better. Even hijab to azaan to practice of halal often find opposition in many quarters.

Very recently, the sale of a house to a Muslim doctor has been zealously protested against by members of a residential society in Uttar Pradesh.

With such a black record in its very own backyard as far as treatment towards the minorities and their religious rights and sentiments are concerned, how can Indians dare to deliver a moral sermon to Bangladesh revolving around communal harmony, tolerance, equality and humanity?

Even hypocrisy will feel ashamed on witnessing the double standards among the Indians in general and Hindus in particular. Indians and Hindus must clean up their own backyard first before pointing accusing finger towards other nations in its neighbourhood.

Kajal Chatterjee,

Kolkata