Governor calls for optimal use of available defence land

ITANAGAR, 11 Dec: Governor K.T Parnaik said that efforts should be made to optimize the use of available defence lands for development of infrastructure without compromising with the military needs.

The Governor said this during a meeting with Kolkata-based Eastern Command’s Principal Director of Defence Estates S.N Gupta at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, they discussed defence and community lands and challenges in the state.

The Governor said that defence land requires a comprehensive approach, balancing national security needs with the well-being of local communities and the environment.

“Through reforms, better land management and increased collaboration, the state can ensure that its defence infrastructure remains robust while fostering positive relations with its citizens,” he said.

He said that collaboration between civil and military authorities can help balance defence requirements with local development needs.

The Governor directed to ensure that all acquisitions and hiring of lands are done with due diligence in keeping with established instructions with the state administration.

“Documentation should be fair, transparent and legally compliant,” he said.

Earlier, the Principal Director briefed the Governor on the issues related to defence lands in Arunachal Pradesh.

Defence Estates Director K.V Nagi Reddy and Defence Estate Officer Koli Akash Santosh were present in the meeting. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)