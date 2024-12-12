Vegetable market burnt down in Pasighat

PASIGHAT, 11 Dec: Most of the market sheds in Pasighat vegetable daily market near IGJ Hr. Secondary School and Airport area were reduced to ashes in a massive fire accident that occurred at around 9 pm on Tuesday. 108 shops have been gutted down by the fire. The cause of the fire is suspected to be electric short circuit.

Though the fire was completely doused by the fire service team but most of the market sheds were burnt down, reports DIPRO.

A team of Standing Board comprising its chairperson Olak Apang, AEs (electrical & PHED), OCs of both fire and police station and DDMO visited the fire incident spot for loss assessment and also met all the fire affected vendors.

All the victims were directed to submit necessary supportive documents to DDMO’s office for early processing of relief assistance.