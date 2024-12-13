Need to control  the fire

Arunachal is highly susceptible to fire-related disasters, especially during the long, dry winters. In rural areas, fires often originate from kitchens and can quickly spread, burning down entire villages, as most villagers are working in agricultural fields during the day. In urban areas, faulty electrical wiring leads to short circuits, causing devastating fires. Pasighat, Ziro, and Itanagar-three major urban areas-are particularly vulnerable to such disasters due to outdated and poorly maintained electrical systems.

In October 2022, a massive fire broke out at the daily market in Naharlagun, reducing around 700 shops to ashes. As a major business hub, the market’s destruction has left small business owners struggling to recover. Similarly, Pasighat’s market has repeatedly been ravaged by fires. In one recent incident, sheds at the Pasighat vegetable market near IGJ Higher Secondary School and the Airport area were completely destroyed. This popular market, known for its affordable organic produce, now lies in ruins. The cause of the fire was suspected to be an electrical short circuit-something that could have been prevented with proper safety checks. Had these precautions been in place, the tragedy might have been averted. This highlights a critical failure of the administration: its inability to recognize and address potential dangers. Unfortunately, this problem is not limited to Pasighat.

In 2023 alone, Arunachal Pradesh recorded 251 fire accidents, most of which were preventable. However, the state lacks the necessary infrastructure to effectively handle such incidents. The government must ensure that every district and major village is equipped with proper firefighting resources. While road connectivity remains a challenge in some areas, it is imperative that a robust fire safety mechanism is developed.

Electrical short circuits are one of the leading causes of fires in Arunachal Pradesh. These tragedies can be avoided if the government takes basic safety measures, such as regularly checking for faulty wiring. There must be a clear protocol for electrical safety, which the electricity department has yet to establish. Short circuits can result from damaged wires, loose connections, substandard appliances, or overloading-issues that are entirely preventable. Yet, fires continue to occur, especially during the winter months. It is time to implement a standard operating protocol for electrical safety checks and upgrade fire stations to ensure they are equipped to respond effectively to such disasters.