T20 cricket tournament underway

ANINI, 12 Dec: Fourteen teams are participating in the fifth edition of the Dibang Premier League T20 Cricket Tournament, being organised by the Indian Army’s Spear Corps, in collaboration with the Dibang Valley Cricket Association, here in Dibang Valley district from 12 December.

The tournament has gained popularity over the last four years and has become a household name. The army’s conducting it under its ‘Operation Sadbhavna’ has, however, exponentially enhanced the scale of the tournament.

The tournament, which also promotes cleanliness and discourages drug abuse, will be played over the course of the next two weeks, and the final match will be played on 26 December. (DIPRO)