Libang calls for starting VKV Ramsing from next year

RAMSING, 18 Dec: Tuting-Yingkiong MLA Alo Libang inspected the newly constructed building for VKV here in Upper Siang district and urged the VKV authority to start the school from the next academic session.

Briefly speaking on the occasion, Libang highlighted how he had initiated to bring the premier education institute (VKV) so that the children can get quality education.

Stating that the VKV was one of his dream projects, Libang said: “We have the responsibility to put our best efforts to provide the younger generations with resources, opportunities and quality education to ensure that they have a better future.”

Deputy commissioner Talo Jerang, who accompanied the MLA during the visit, apprised the VKV authorities about the grievances of the local communities due to the delay in starting the school.

The DC directed the PWD, power, PHE & WS, fire & emergency services departments to expedite the works on electrification, water supply and fire safety measures so that the building can be handed over to VKV authorities on time so that they can start the school from the next academic session.

VKV Trust Arunachal Pradesh education officers Subhash Chandra Dixit and Ajay Kumar assured that they will take up the matter with higher authorities to start the school from next year.

Ramsing village is around 20 kms away from district headquarters Yingkiong. (DIPRO)