1,658 pass APPSCCE prelims, mains date to be announced soon

[ Indu Chukhu ]

ITANAGAR, 24 Dec: Altogether 1,658 civil service aspirants passed the preliminary of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE) on Sunday.

The APPSCCE is being conducted for 140 vacancies.

The preliminary examination was conducted on 15 December at 87 examination venues, notified in 18 districts.

Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Secretary Parul Gaur Mittal informed that the mains examination will be notified within a week and uploaded to the commission’s website. She informed that the commission has received 200 answer key challenges, and that and the answer key challenge in CSAT was “mainly for 3-4 questions, which were examined thoroughly.”

“The answer key challenge for CSAT paper received in hard copy were also examined as a special case as the candidates were not able to submit online because of unavailability of any concrete source in CSAT paper,” she said.

“The commission has accepted one question from the general studies in the answer key challenge and one question was taken suo motu,” informed Mittal. After thorough examination, the answer key was duly refined by the commission, she added.

There were complaints over three questions in the CSAT paper, based on which the commission gave grace marks and kept it provisional; however, after examination, the commission came out with the solution and reversed the final answer key, informed the secretary. She said that “solutions were out on the website for the students to have clarity.”

Mittal informed that “some answer key challenges were not with proper reasoning, but those who were eligible, they were accordingly challenged with the answers.”

Re-examination of any provisional answer key is required, she said, adding that, apart from the challenges, “the commission also sees where re-examination is needed from the commission itself.”

“In mains, the selection process will be of 1:3 ratio, subject to the cut-off condition, because it will depend on how many would qualify the cut-off marks. A ratio of 1:12 was for the preliminary examination, subject to qualifying the paper,” Mittal said.

The secretary clarified that “the ratio is not part of the recruitment rule of the APPSC but it is the policy of the commission.”

“The APPSCCE preliminary conducted recently was based on the requisition received from the government; similarly, when the commission will receive the requisition, the next round of exam will be conducted. If there is any vacancy and requisition from the government, it will be notified for the next phase of the exam,” she said.

The commission assured that the candidates would get sufficient time to prepare for the mains exam.

“We plan to finish the cycle or phases on exams soon, so that we may complete at the earliest and bridge the gap, and limit it, and based on the requisition it will be notified,” informed the secretary.

The mains examination will be held at one single centre in Itanagar, and it is expected to be the APPSC office.