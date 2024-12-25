St Alphonsa tragedy: 2 weeks on, 4 remain free on bail

NAHARLAGUN, 24 Dec: After almost two weeks of the 14 December incident at St Alphonsa School in Model Village here, only one person is in judicial custody and four others remain free on bail.

Earlier the guardians and parents of the deceased and the parents of the two injured boys informed that the four individuals, including the owner of the school building, were granted bail the next day of the arrest. The parents said that the principal’s remand in police custody is an eye wash and demanded the re-arrest of the school building’s owner Kapa Rai, who has been identified as the main accused.

Rai, along with the principal of the school, two wardens and a teacher was arrested on 14 December following the death of three students when an overhead water tank collapsed. Out of the five, four are out on bail.

The school’s principal, Shaji Cherian, will be produced before the judicial magistrate first-class, Yupia, on 3 January next year, informed Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo.

Gambo informed that the postmortem reports and the medico-legal certificates of the deceased have not been submitted by the TRIHMS, and that “technical opinion from the PHE department is yet to be submitted.”

It is learnt that Kapa has gone to the southern part of the country for medical treatment.