CM inaugurates two bridges over Siyom

AALO, 24 Dec: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday inaugurated two motorable bridges over the Siyom river and a government upper primary school in Bene Aalo West constituency in West Siang district.

While one bridge was inaugurated at Bene village, the other bridge inaugurated will connect Paya village.

Later, the chief minister attended a programme organised by Aalo West MLA Topin Ete.

During the meeting, Khandu assured the MLA that he would help him for overall development of his constituency. He appealed to the people of the area to work together for the development of their area as well as the state.

He sought the people’s cooperation for eradication of tuberculosis under the ‘TB Mukht Bharat Abhiyan.’

The chief minister said also that the existing zonal hospital in Aalo would be renamed after former MLA late Boken Ete. Late Ete was the architect of modern Aalo and a first-generation leader of Aalo (formerly Along).

Ministers Mama Natung, PD Sona, Biyuram Wahge, and Nyato Dukam also spoke on the occasion.

On Monday, the chief minister inaugurated the office of the PHE&WS department’s chief engineer (central zone) in Bene.

Khandu also attended the 18th foundation day celebration of the All Ato Paktu Ao Welfare Society at the Paktu Heritage Centre here.

In his brief speech, the CM appealed to the members of the society to work together for the development of the area. He discouraged the use of drugs, particularly among the youths.

During the day, the CM also attended a function at RK Mission School, Aalo. (DIPRO)