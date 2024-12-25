Poachers nabbed from DEM Wildlife Sanctuary

PASIGHAT, 24 Dec: Three poachers were nabbed from Daying Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary (DEMWS) in East Siang district recently.

Based on reliable input that three persons had entered the sanctuary and hunted a sambar deer, a team led by Borguli Range Forest Officer CK Chowpoo, under the supervision of DEMWS DFO Kenpi Ete, swung into action to nab the poachers.

The trio, identified as Joni Perme, Mibom Perme and Doping Tayeng, all from Borguli village in Mebo subdivision, had entered the sanctuary on a machine boat in the guise of fishing and shot the sambar deer using a single-barrel gun in an isolated island pocket under the Borguli wildlife range.

All the seized articles were handed over to police and an FIR registered at the Mebo police station. The poachers were booked u/s 9, 27, 31 and 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and 25 1(B) of the Arms Act, 1959.

The DEMWS DFO said that stringent action as per the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972 will be taken against any person involved in hunting or abetting hunting inside the sanctuary. She expressed dismay that despite continuous efforts by the sanctuary authorities in gaining the confidence of the fringe villagers for their support in protecting the sanctuary, “such hunting incidents by a few vested persons put the whole conservation efforts into vain.”

While directing her field officers to intensify surveillance in and around the sanctuary to prevent such incidents, she also appealed to the public to report any such incidents to the sanctuary authorities for prompt action.

“Informers shall be appropriately rewarded,” she said. (DIPRO)