Conduct limited departmental exam for Group A and B posts

Editor,

Recently, the APPSC successfully conducted the APPSCCE-2024. In such a competitive exam, fresh minds are at an advantage. But there are many in-service government employees who are very competent and talented to serve in higher posts if given a chance.

However, it is difficult for those who are doing government jobs for so many years to compete with young, fresh minds. For this reason, and to boost the morale of in-service government employees, there is a provision of limited departmental exam for in-service government employees.

Therefore, I, on behalf of the government employees of Arunachal Pradesh, appeal to the honourable chief minister to create a few Group A and Group B posts for limited departmental exam.

Machung Pamu,

B Sector,

Near Police Station,

Naharlagun