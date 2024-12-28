Increase and re-advertise PGT posts

Editor,

I am writing to request the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) to re-advertise the post graduate teachers’ (PGT) posts, considering the controversy surrounding the leakage of PGT prelims paper during the 2022 APPSC fiasco.

Re-advertising the posts would provide equal opportunity to candidates who were affected by the previous controversy, and it will also give equal opportunity to the aspirants who have completed their masters/BEd during this two-and-a-half years. It will also filter away those candidates who might have bought the paper during the PGT 2022 preliminary exam.

The re-advertisement should also include age relaxation for those candidates whose age criterion will be affected due to the re-advertisement.

Furthermore, I request the APPSC to increase the number of PGT posts, providing more opportunities for deserving candidates. Additionally, make permanent residential certificate (PRC) mandatory for all candidates, so that only genuine residents of Arunachal Pradesh are eligible for these PGT posts.

This re-advertisement would be a significant step towards restoring faith in the APPSC and ensuring that no PGT aspirants are left behind.

PGT aspirant