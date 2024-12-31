Brain rot: The curse of the digital age

[ Dr Kesang Yeshi Tukshipa ]

In the digital age, smartphones have become indispensable tools for communication, work, and entertainment. However, with their widespread use has come a new and pervasive problem: phone scrolling addiction. This compulsive behaviour, characte-rised by excessive and often aimless scrolling through social media, news feeds, or other digital platforms, has become a modern epidemic – brain rot. The Oxford Dictionary defines brain rot as “the supposed deterioration of a person’s mental or intellectual state, especially viewed as the result of overconsumption of material (now particularly online content) considered to be trivial or unchallenging.”

Phone scrolling addiction is not accidental – it is often the result of deliberate design choices by tech companies. Platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Reels, and Twitter are engineered to be addictive, using features such as infinite scrolling, personalised algorithms, and intermittent rewards (eg, likes, comments, and shares). These elements trigger the release of dopamine, a chemical in the brain associated with pleasure, reinforcing the habit of endless scrolling.

The fear of missing out (FOMO) also plays a significant role in phone scrolling addiction. People feel compelled to stay constantly updated on news, trends, and social events, fearing they will be left out of important conversations or opportunities. Similarly, the need for social validation, such as receiving likes or comments on posts, keeps users engaged with their phones.

For many, scrolling serves as a coping mechanism to escape stress, boredom, or uncomfortable emotions. The convenience of smartphones allows users to distract themselves at any time, creating a cycle where they turn to their phones rather than addressing the root causes of their discomfort.

Phone scrolling addiction has been linked to a range of mental health issues, including anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem. Hours spent mindlessly scrolling detract from time that could be used for work, study, or other meaningful activities. This is particularly problematic in workplaces or academic settings, and hence reduces the productivity. Overuse of smartphones can lead to neglect of real-world relationships. Many people find themselves paying more attention to their screens than to the people around them, resulting in shallow or disconnected interactions. This phenomenon, often referred to as ‘phubbing’, can harm personal relationships and foster feelings of loneliness.

Prolonged screen time can lead to eye strain, poor posture, and sedentary behaviour, increasing the risk of obesity and other health issues. Sleep is another casualty, as late-night scrolling disrupts the body’s natural sleep cycle, leading to fatigue and reduced cognitive function.

Phone scrolling addiction is a reflection of the broader challenges of living in an increasingly digital world. While smartphones and digital platforms offer incredible convenience and connectivity, overuse can lead to significant mental, physical, and social consequences.

Combating this addiction requires a combination of individual effort, societal awareness, and systemic changes in how digital tools are designed and used. By fostering mindfulness, setting boundaries, and prioritising real-world interactions, individuals can reclaim their time and attention, ensuring that technology serves as a tool rather than a trap. (The contributor is Food Safety Officer, Health & Family Welfare Department.)