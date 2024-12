ITANAGAR, 30 Dec: Forty-five women benefitted from a five-day vocational training programme on crochet doll-making, organised by the Papum Pare KVK from 26-30 December.

Addressing the valedictory function, KVK Head Dr Bangkeng Perme said that women can achieve financial freedom through craft-making also, while KVK community science specialist Nane Taga advised the participants to take up such craft activities as small-scale entrepreneurs.