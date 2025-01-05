Amidst the Sea of Faces (POEM)

By Mige Kambu

Ph.D Scholar, Dept of Political Science, RGU

Wanders my mind through the city’s busy street

Seeking solace in the crowded meet

A million strange faces, carrying its own tale,

I search for comfort, in their soothing gale.

Only noise and ruffle in them I find

Face full of pride, proves they’re unkind

The faces blur, a kaleidoscope spin,

Leaving me in thoughts to perfectly win.

I try to find a gentle caring hand,

A listening ear, in this ungrateful land.

But every voice, a distant hum,

Fades into silence, when I’ve come.

Then, in the stillness, I begin to see,

Solace wasn’t out there, but in me.

A refuge from life’s turbulent tide,

A space within for peace to reside.

I close my eyes and breathe in the air,

And find the calm I’d sought elsewhere.

My heart, a sanctuary, pure and true,

A place where peace and love shine through.

In this stillness, I am free,

Away from the crowd I feel pure glee

The crowd’s din fades, as I descend,

Into the silence, where love transcend.

For solace was never in the crowd’s embrace

But in the quite depth of my own holy space

I am the heaven I’ve sought to find,

A space where I found my peace of mind.