By Anindita Goswami

Cl-X, VKV Kharsang.

Flowers are nature’s gentle grace,

They bloom to light up every space.

Their beauty fills our hearts with glee,

A sight as vibrant as can be.

With hues of blue, green, yellow, bright,

Each one a symbol of pure delight.

Their fragrance dances in the air,

A gift of joy beyond compare.

From festive halls to solemn grounds,

In every season, their charm abounds.

Each flower holds a story unique,

A language of love for all who seek.