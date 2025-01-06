Need to revise marking pattern of AE (civil) exam

Editor,

Through the columns of your newspaper, I wish to draw the attention of the authorities concerned and the public to an issue regarding the marking pattern for the assistant engineer (civil) examination conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

Currently, the examination allocates 50% of marks to technical civil engineering papers and 50% to general knowledge (GK) and English. While GK and English are undoubtedly important, this pattern disproportionately favours candidates adept in these areas – often those preparing for civil service examinations – over those with strong technical expertise. This undermines the primary goal of recruiting competent engineers.

The preparation for technical papers demands significantly more time and effort compared to GK and English. Yet, the current system puts genuine engineers at a disadvantage, as the marking pattern dilutes the focus on technical proficiency. It is evident that selecting engineers based on such criteria risks appointing candidates with insufficient technical knowledge for the role.

I urge the APPSC to consider revising the marking scheme, adopting a pattern similar to the Engineering Services Examination, or increasing the weightage of technical subjects. This would ensure the selection of engineers who are technically skilled and capable of fulfilling their responsibilities effectively.

I appeal to the commission and the public to prioritise the integrity of this examination, as it directly impacts the quality of engineering professionals in the state.

An aspirant