UTA chairman responds to IGP’s statement

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 4 Jan: The chairman of the self-proclaimed United Tani Army (UTA), Anthony Doke, on Saturday responded to the recent statement of Inspector General of Police (Law & Order) Chukhu Apa, and said that he would give a “detailed response” to the IGP on 7 March, which is the foundation day of the UTA.

Talking to this daily, Doke claimed that he is fighting for deprived people.

“The IGP claimed that I am a petty criminal. Well, on 7 March I will tell everyone how I became a criminal, what crime I committed, and who turned me into a criminal. I have been working for the Tani people since the NLCT days,” said Doke.

He further said that 7 March is the foundation day of the United Tani Army. “The UTA is a branch of the National Socialist Council of Taniland. On 7 March, we will lay down our future path and make some important announcements,” he added.

IGP Apa had on Monday sharply reacted to the video released by Doke to this daily, showing weapons in a militant camp. He had said that the state police is working on the veracity of the video. The IGP also declared Doke as a petty criminal and said he does not give importance to him. The IGP also raised questions over the tribal identity of Doke, saying that taking on the ‘Doke’ surname does not make someone a tribal.

Days after shocking the state by issuing a statement opposing the construction of mega dams, issuing of ST certificates to non-APST offspring, and seeking relocation of Chakma-Hajong refugees, on the last day of 2024 the UTA released several videos of its training camps. In the videos, the presence of weapons and operatives in the camps is shown. The structure of the camps is mostly temporary. The location of the camps remains unknown but the camps were well stocked with arms and ammunition.

Doke is believed to be currently based in Myanmar and operating with the support of a Naga militant group.